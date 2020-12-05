Menu
Willie Bradley
1953 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1953
DIED
December 4, 2020
Willie Bradley's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. in Anderson, SC .

Published by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
