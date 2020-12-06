Menu
Willie Brown
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1946
DIED
November 24, 2020
Willie Brown's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor in Benton Harbor, MI .

Published by Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Brothers Funeral Home - Benton Harbor
