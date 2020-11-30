Menu
Willie Carter
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1945
DIED
November 22, 2020
Willie Carter's passing at the age of 75 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collins Family Mortuary in Bainbridge, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collins Family Mortuary website.

Published by Collins Family Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bouie Memorial Chapel
502 West Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
161 Emanuel Church Road, Bainbridge, Georgia 39819
Funeral services provided by:
Collins Family Mortuary
