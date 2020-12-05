Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Willie Childress
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1927
DIED
December 1, 2020
Willie Childress's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slate Funeral Home Inc in King, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slate Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Slate Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.