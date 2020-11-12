Menu
Willie Cook
1925 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1925
DIED
October 25, 2020
Willie Cook's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
2874 Tenth St. P.O. Box 51628, Riverside, California 92507
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
