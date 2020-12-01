Willie Crisp's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, LLC website.
Published by Sanders-Thompson Mortuary, LLC on Dec. 1, 2020.
