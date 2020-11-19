Menu
Willie Eldridge
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1938
DIED
November 11, 2020
Willie Eldridge's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc.
1338 Eliza Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46803
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
