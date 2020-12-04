Willie Harris's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services website.