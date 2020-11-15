Menu
Willie Holmes
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1936
DIED
November 13, 2020
Willie Holmes's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stevens' Funeral Home in Lake Charles, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stevens' Funeral Home website.

Published by Stevens' Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
New Covenant Faith Baptist Church
2233 12th Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
New Covenant Faith Baptist Church
2233 12th Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens' Funeral Home
