Willie Mills
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
Willie Mills's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Dec. 4, 2020.
Willie, I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to you and your family. I pray God gives you continued strength and understanding. Ina
Ina Vaughns
Family
December 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bennie & Wanda Williams
December 3, 2020
