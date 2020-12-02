Willie Mitchell's passing at the age of 63 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City in Michigan City, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City website.
Published by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City on Dec. 2, 2020.
