Willie Motley
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1944
DIED
November 28, 2020
Willie Motley's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Detroit, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
12140 Morang Dr, Detroit, Michigan 48224
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
