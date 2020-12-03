Menu
Willie Newson
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Willie Newson's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Carver Memorial Park Cemetery
498 Kennie Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71134
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
