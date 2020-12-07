Menu
Willie Sanchez
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1949
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Willie Sanchez's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman in Coleman, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home
400 West Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas 76834
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman
