Willie Smith
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1946
DIED
November 5, 2020
Willie Smith's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home in Buffalo, NY .

Published by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home- Bailey Avenue
2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home- Bailey Avenue
2528 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
