Willie Stewart
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
Willie Stewart's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME
18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, Ohio 44130
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
