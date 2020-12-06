Menu
Willie Washington
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
Willie Washington's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
