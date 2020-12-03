Menu
Willis Brady
1926 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1926
DIED
October 23, 2020
Willis Brady's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
High Falls United Methodist Church
324 Frieson Road, High Falls, North Carolina 27259
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
