Willis Ray Hipwell, 93, passed away on July 13, 2020 at home. He was born February 28, 1927 and was the eldest son of Lois Wade and Willis T. Hipwell. He lived most of his early life in West Weber.



He lived in Roy, Utah for the last 65 years of his life. He married Frances Grace Draayer in 1948. She passed away in 1980. He is survived by his wife, Verlene Pence.



Ray was a hard worker. He ran his own business, farmed, and loved to be around horses and cattle. He supported his family well. He also loved baseball and watching all sports.



Ray is survived by his children; Rex Hipwell (Lynette), Dean Hipwell (Carol), Lonny Hipwell (Cynthia), Rae Devlin, 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, Carol Lloyd (sister), and Marguerite Hipwell (sister-in-law). He was preceded in death by one brother and 3 sisters.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Myers Mortuary (5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah) at 10:00 AM with a viewing prior from 9:00-9:45 AM. Interment, Roy Cemetery.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.