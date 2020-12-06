Menu
Willis Westbay
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1941
DIED
December 4, 2020
Willis Westbay's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcy Funeral Home in Conneaut, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marcy Funeral Home website.

Published by Marcy Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
4448 N. Ridge Rd. W., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Funeral Home
