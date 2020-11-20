Willodean Nichols's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette in Fayette, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willodean in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette website.
Published by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette on Nov. 20, 2020.
