Wilma Coates's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Magleby Mortuary website.
Published by Magleby Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
