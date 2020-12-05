Menu
Wilma Coates
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1932
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake City Temple
Wilma Coates's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Magleby Mortuary website.

Published by Magleby Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Magleby Mortuary/Richfield
50 South 100 West, Richfield, Utah 84701
Dec
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Magleby Mortuary/Richfield
50 South 100 West, Richfield, Utah 84701
Magleby Mortuary
