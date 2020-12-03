Menu
Wilma Comer
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1932
DIED
October 30, 2020
Wilma Comer's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT website.

Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Asbury Baptist Church
218 Asbury Church Rd., Seagrove, North Carolina 27341
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
