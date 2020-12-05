Menu
Wilma Halbert
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1938
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Wilma Halbert's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baucke Funeral Home in Yuma, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baucke Funeral Home website.

Published by Baucke Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Christian Church
310 S. Interocean Ave, Holyoke, Colorado 80734
