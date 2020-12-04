Wilma Meece's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yokley-Trible Funeral Home website.
Published by Yokley-Trible Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
