Wilma Miller
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1927
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Grace Lutheran Church
Wilma Miller's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home in Columbia City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home website.

Published by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, Indiana 46725
Nov
30
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr, Columbia City, IN 46725
Nov
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live
Funeral services provided by:
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
