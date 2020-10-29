Wilma Lois Tidwell Packer, 87, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1933 to Carl Nephi and Elizabeth Seamons Friedli. She grew up in Logan, Utah, and raised her family in Brigham City, Utah.



She married William Von Tidwell on August 13, 1951 in Moses Lake, Washington. They later divorced. Wilma married Glenn R. Packer on July 30, 1982 in Ogden, Utah. Glenn passed away in 2000.



Wilma held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Brigham City 7th Ward and Heritage Ward in Marriott.



She worked for American Greetings and at Shopko.



Wilma enjoyed working on puzzles and doing mini crafts.



Wilma is survived by her sons, Wendell Jay Tidwell and Duane R. Packer; daughters, Peggy Ann Campbell, Jeanette T. Iongi, Brenda Sue Tidwell, and Irene Hartung; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Nathan Friedli, Milton Friedli, and Delwyn Friedli. She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Tyler Tidwell; parents, daughter-in-law, Karen Tidwell; sisters-in-law, Sharon Friedli and JaNae Friedli.



Family graveside services will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



The family would like to thank Independence Hospice for everything they did for our Mom.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.