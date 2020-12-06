Menu
Wilma Pitt
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1938
DIED
November 28, 2020
Wilma Pitt's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
439 S. Salem-Warren Road (Rt. 45), North Jackson, Ohio 44451
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
439 S. Salem-Warren Road (Rt. 45), North Jackson, Ohio 44451
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
