Wilma Rettig
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
United Church Of Christ
Wilma Rettig's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Holgate, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Please except our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother.
Rick and Barb Drewes
Family
November 23, 2020