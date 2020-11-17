Menu
Wilma Wilke
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1940
DIED
November 13, 2020
Wilma Wilke's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East in Louisville, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, KY 40241
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, KY 40241
Funeral services provided by:
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
