Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wilmeta Swinger
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1948
DIED
November 29, 2020
Wilmeta Swinger's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group in Wichita, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilmeta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Broadway Mortuary
1147 S. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67211
Dec
5
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
White Chapel Cemetery
1824 N. Oliver, Wichita, Kansas 67208
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.