Wilson Bernard's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur in Decatur, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilson in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur website.
Published by Sharpley Funeral Home - Decatur on Dec. 6, 2020.
