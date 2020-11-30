Menu
Wilson Nixon
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1956
DIED
November 22, 2020
Wilson Nixon's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel, MS .

Published by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
823 Martin Luther King Avenue, Laurel, Mississippi 39440
Dec
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Leona United Methodist Church Cemetery
Hwy 503, Vossburg, Mississippi 39366
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
November 30, 2020