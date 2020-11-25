Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wilton Snipes
1964 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1964
DIED
November 23, 2020
Wilton Snipes's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville in Summerville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason Funeral Home - Summerville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mason Funeral Home - Summerville on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
900 Farmersville Road, Summerville, Georgia 30747
Funeral services provided by:
Mason Funeral Home - Summerville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mason Funeral Home
November 25, 2020