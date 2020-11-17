Menu
Windell Vandiver
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1951
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
UMWA
Windell Vandiver's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville in Nortonville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bandy Funeral Home
18 North Main St., Nortonville, Kentucky 42442
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bandy Funeral Home
18 North Main St., Nortonville, Kentucky 42442
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bandy Funeral Home
18 North Main St., Nortonville, Kentucky 42442
Funeral services provided by:
Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville
