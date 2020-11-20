Menu
Winifred Bunzey
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
Winifred Bunzey's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Services in Whitney Point, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Winifred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Services website.

Published by Sunset Memorial Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street P.O. Box 720, Whitney Point, NY 13862
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Services
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
CFCS Class of 1957
Brent Ingraham
Brent Ingraham
Classmate
November 19, 2020