Winifred Tressler
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1940
DIED
November 5, 2020
Winifred Tressler's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc in Howard, PA .

Published by Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
