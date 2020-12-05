Menu
Winnie Fisher
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1936
DIED
November 14, 2020
Winnie Fisher's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian, MS .

Published by Stephens Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stephens Funeral Home
December 5, 2020