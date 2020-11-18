Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Winnie Flatt
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1935
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Winnie Flatt's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Winnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home
216 S Main St., Wharton, New Jersey 07885
Funeral services provided by:
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.