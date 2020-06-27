Our beloved Winston Mower, 27, of Clinton, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



He was born April 24, 1993 the son of John Mower and Karen Sue Davis. Winston attended Northridge High school in Davis County.



Winston loved skateboarding, hunting, fishing, music and spending time with his family and friends. His night time cruises up the canyon and hiking with his 4 legged buddy Saint. Winston had such a big beautiful smile and contagious laugh that we will all miss very dearly and hold close to our hearts.



He is survived by his father, John Mower, mother, Karen Sue Davis, brother, Waylon Davis and honorary father, Jack Monson, honorary mother, Shawnee Lamberson, honorary brother, Evan Monson, honorary sister, Kelsee Pentz and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Maurine Mower and Great-grandmother, Ada Blachem.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, June 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Fairview Cemetery. .

