Wonita Hart
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1935
DIED
October 22, 2020
Wonita Hart's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .

Published by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Plainview Cemetery
County Road 1350 North, Macy, Indiana 46951
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
