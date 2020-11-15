Menu
Woodrow Crabtree
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
Woodrow Crabtree's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCreary County Funeral Home in Whitley City, KY .

Published by McCreary County Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
McCreary County Funeral Home
PO BOX 456 / 48 W Hwy 700, Whitley City, Kentucky 42653
Funeral services provided by:
McCreary County Funeral Home
