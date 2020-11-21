Menu
Wyatt Rodart
2013 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 2013
DIED
November 12, 2020
Wyatt Rodart's passing at the age of 7 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA .

Published by Erickson and Brown Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Westside Believers Fellowship
101 Highway 33, Taft, California 93268
Funeral services provided by:
Erickson and Brown Funeral Home
