Wyatt Thyfault
2000 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 2000
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United States Army
Wyatt Thyfault's passing at the age of 20 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette in Lafayette, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wyatt in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette website.

Published by Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Tabor Funeral and Cremation Services of Lafayette
