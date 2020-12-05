Menu
Wynema Hill
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
Wynema Hill's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Brown Funeral Home in Valley, AL .

Published by Johnson Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairfax Cemetery
Highway 29 and Magnolia Street, Valley, Alabama 36854
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
