Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wynema Thompson
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1944
DIED
December 5, 2020
Wynema Thompson's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wynema in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Dec
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Funeral services provided by:
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.