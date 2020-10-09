On the morning of October 5, 2020 we lost our sweet mom, grandma, GG, sister, aunt and best friend Wynn "Fritzy" Hodson Hurtado.



Wynn was born November 30, 1943 to Layne "Hod" and Ortel Hodson. She graduated from Bonneville High School where she was a cheerleader.



Wynn married Edward Hurtado on August 22, 1997. They enjoyed golfing, cruising, and partying at The Horse.



Wynn loved her monthly golf outings with the "Runaways". She loved spending time with her friends. She was our social butterfly who lived life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. We will miss her hilarious sense of humor and jokes that went on and on. She was a fantastic cook and loved entertaining.



Wynn had two daughters, Stephanie and Linda who she loved very much.



Wynn leaves behind her amazing daughters, Stephanie (Kevin) Norman and Linda Smith; three granddaughters, Lacey, Chelcie and Kendall; two grandsons, Jed and Marshall; one great-grandson, Archer who was the light of her life. She also leaves behind two sister, Joan and Margaret "Maggie" and many nieces and nephews and extended family.



We can only imagine the wonderful reunion she is having with her dad, mom, step-mother Rae and her brother Scott who she missed so much.



The family would like to thank Martha, Mallory and Kenzlee with Everest Hospice for their compassionate care and a special thank you to Wynn's daughter Stephanie who unselfishly cared for her mom.



We love you Wynn and will miss you so much. Love you more…….



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.