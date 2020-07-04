Yaned Rodriguez, 44, passed away on June 29, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1975 to parents Antonia DeLabra and Roman Albarran.Yaned lived her youth in Guerrero, Mexico. She attended the Universidad Autónoma De Guerrero, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Science.



Yaned married Elias Rodriguez in Los Angeles, CA on September 17, 2007, and later moved to Ogden, Utah. Together they had 4 children; Elias Rodriguez, David Rodriguez Judith Rodriguez and Magdalena Rodriguez.



Yaned was a member of the Light of the World. She loved to cook, clean, sing (she was in the church choir), and be with her family.



Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 pm, and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Published by Legacy from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.