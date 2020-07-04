Menu
Yaned Rodriguez
1975 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1975
DIED
June 29, 2020
Yaned Rodriguez, 44, passed away on June 29, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1975 to parents Antonia DeLabra and Roman Albarran.Yaned lived her youth in Guerrero, Mexico. She attended the Universidad Autónoma De Guerrero, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Human Science.

Yaned married Elias Rodriguez in Los Angeles, CA on September 17, 2007, and later moved to Ogden, Utah. Together they had 4 children; Elias Rodriguez, David Rodriguez Judith Rodriguez and Magdalena Rodriguez.

Yaned was a member of the Light of the World. She loved to cook, clean, sing (she was in the church choir), and be with her family.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 pm, and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Published by Legacy from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Jul
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Jul
6
Graveside service
11:00p.m.
Ogden City Cemetery
1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
