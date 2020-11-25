Menu
Yolanda Meza
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1954
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Yolanda Meza's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 South Main Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Corner of Oak and Diamond Streets, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Nov
24
Burial
3:00p.m.
Lake View Cemetery
Riley Road, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
