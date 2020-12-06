Menu
Yolanda Sarael
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1942
DIED
December 4, 2020
Yolanda Sarael's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20 Hwy, Odessa, Texas 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
